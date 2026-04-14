'Don't Want To Die Here': Director Vikram Bhatt Recalls Terrifying Jail Illness In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case, Says Prayer Saved Him

Vikram Bhatt Says He Fell Sick in Jail |

Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in Mumbai on December 7, 2025, in connection with a ₹30 crore cheating case, and were granted bail in February 2026. Months later, Vikram recalled in a note how he fell seriously ill in jail, sharing that three weeks into his stay at Udaipur Central Jail during the biting January cold, he woke up one night in Barrack No. 10 shaking uncontrollably with fever; despite being under four blankets, he continued to shiver, while fellow inmates found extra blankets for him as he took a paracetamol and hoped the fever would pass, but it did not.

Vikram Bhatt Says He Fell Sick In Jail

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 14, "The next morning I went to the prison hospital. They had no thermometer. They checked my oxygen and said I was fine. I told them they must be joking. I suffer from axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune condition, and high fever can be dangerous for me. The doctor finally wrote a note allowing me to be taken to a hospital. But no one came."

He added, "First, the police were busy protecting a VIP. Then they were busy managing a tribal fair. Day after day I waited in the barrack. My days were filled with pain. My nights with fever."

Vikram stated that after a point, he realised he wasn’t going anywhere, so he did the only thing he could, he stopped consuming oil and salt, drank as much water as possible, and sat before a large painting of the Devi in the barrack to pray.

"I said, 'If you exist… if my prayers to you have ever meant anything… show me a miracle. I don’t want to die here. My children need me. My wife needs me. My 90-year-old father needs me'," Bhatt.

He added that after praying every day, something slowly began to change, the fever started reducing, the pain gradually eased, and day by day, he began to recover. One morning, he looked at the Devi and simply said, "Thank you for giving me my life." Fifteen days later, a few policemen finally arrived to take him to the hospital.

"Later I asked an officer what they would have done if it had been an emergency. He said casually, 'Oh, then we would have sent you with the prison guards.' So they could have sent me all along. Maybe they chose not to. Or maybe God wanted me to learn something first. So when people say there is no God, I don’t argue. I simply smile. Because some miracles are only visible to the person who needed them," he concluded.