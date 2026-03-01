 'Has Not Been Easy': Erica Fernandes Praises UAE Government Amid Crisis, Says Interception Sounds Are 'Real & Jarring'
'Has Not Been Easy': Erica Fernandes Praises UAE Government Amid Crisis, Says Interception Sounds Are 'Real & Jarring'

Living in Dubai, Erica Fernandes reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East, saying, "The sounds of interceptions are real… it’s scary." She confirmed she is safe and praised the UAE government for its swift response. The actress urged people to stay calm, follow local guidelines, and take things one moment at a time.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Erica Fernandes on Dubai's current situation | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Erica Fernandes, known for her role as Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, who has been residing in Dubai since 2023, addressed the ongoing situation amid escalating tensions following Iran's attacks on US allies in the Middle East, targeting the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in response to strikes on Iranian territory on February 28.

Erica Fernandes On Dubai's Current Situation Amid Crisis

The actress described the situation as 'scary,' adding that it has been difficult to deal with. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Erica said, "The sounds of interceptions are real, and they're jarring. People around me, friends and family have been watching this unfold with their own eyes, and that's a difficult thing to process. There's no sugar coating it, it's scary."

article-image

Erica Fernandes Praises UAE Government

Further praising the UAE government, she said they have handled the crisis incredibly well and that living in Dubai and seeing how quickly and effectively the government responded has been genuinely reassuring

'My Heart Goes Out To Everyone Going Through This'

The 32-year-old actress said she is staying calm amid the escalating tensions, confirming that she is safe and following all local authority guidelines, as that is the best course of action.

"My heart goes out to everyone going through this, wherever you are. We're taking it one moment at a time," she concluded.

article-image
article-image

On Sunday evening, March 1, fresh explosions were heard across Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Manama, as Iran continued its retaliatory strikes following the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

