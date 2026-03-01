Nora Fatehi Urges Unity Amid Middle East Crisis, Says She Feels 'Terrible' Over Innocent Lives Lost: 'Visuals Have Shaken Me...'

Nora Fatehi Calls For Unity Amid Middle East Crisis | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-singer-dancer Nora Fatehi, who also lives in Dubai, assured fans that she is doing fine and is safe, currently in India, amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East. She stated that she calls for unity, saying she is 'totally disturbed' and that the visuals coming out have shaken her. She added that all she wants is peace everywhere in the world and for people to live their lives with stability.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 1, Nora said, "Every day, I know people are internally having some fear of what's going to come tomorrow. After seeing the visuals of what is happening in the region, I feel terrible because we do not want innocent lives to be lost. We have had enough of that."

'We Must Remain United And Strong In Our Faith'

Nora stated that year after year, people have witnessed one chaotic event after another, one conflict after another and one tragedy after another. She advised everyone to stay prayed up, keep faith in God, and called for unity, urging people to stand together. She added that if they are going to fight this 'psychological and spiritual warfare,' which she believes is happening, everyone must remain united, grounded, and strong in their faith.

"We need to be prayed up, rest of the other things happening in Global level is not in our control, it is unfortunate," added the 34-year-old actress.

'There Is Going To Be Massive Shift In Power...'

"Yes, things are going to escalate and they are going to get worse before they get better. There is going to be a massive shift in power and the emergence of a new world order. We may not have control over that. Unfortunately, it is always the same people who are going to pay the price, and we will all feel it on a, psychologically, spiritually, and economically," added the actress.

'We Are Constantly In State Of Anxiety & Panic'

Nora expressed that what troubles her most is the fact that people just want to live peacefully. Yet, over the last few decades, repeated chaotic events have created instability, uncertainty, and fear, keeping everyone in a continuous state of anxiety and panic.

Work Front

The actress recently appeared in Thamma with a special appearance in the song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka and is set to star next in the Kannada film KD: The Devil