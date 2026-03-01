 'Very Dangerous Situation': Kamaal R Khan Says His Family Didn't Sleep The Whole Night Because Of Missile & Drone Sounds In Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Very Dangerous Situation': Kamaal R Khan Says His Family Didn't Sleep The Whole Night Because Of Missile & Drone Sounds In Dubai

'Very Dangerous Situation': Kamaal R Khan Says His Family Didn't Sleep The Whole Night Because Of Missile & Drone Sounds In Dubai

KRK has been actively posting his views and reactions on social media as tensions continue to rise in West Asia. His latest post comes in the backdrop of coordinated strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, which reportedly triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran in the region

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
File photo of Kamaal R Khan | Instagram

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan shared a worrying update from Dubai amid the escalating US-Iran conflict. On March 1, KRK took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that his family had a sleepless night due to the sound of explosions in the city.

He wrote, "My family didn’t sleep for full night because of blast sound of missiles and drones in Dubai. It’s very dangerous situation for all the residents in the city."

KRK has been actively posting his views and reactions on social media as tensions continue to rise in West Asia. His latest post comes in the backdrop of coordinated strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, which reportedly triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran in the region.

The developments have led to heightened security alerts and disruptions across the Gulf.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Women's Cricket Team Accords Guard Of Honour To Australia captain Alyssa Healy In Her Farewell ODI At Bellerive Oval
Indian Women's Cricket Team Accords Guard Of Honour To Australia captain Alyssa Healy In Her Farewell ODI At Bellerive Oval
PAN Card Not Required For Property Deals Below ₹20 Lakh, New Income Tax Rule Likely From April 1, 2026
PAN Card Not Required For Property Deals Below ₹20 Lakh, New Income Tax Rule Likely From April 1, 2026
Mumbai: Shocking Video Exposes Alleged Reckless Demolition In Andheri West, Residents Feel ‘Earthquake Like’ Tremors - WATCH
Mumbai: Shocking Video Exposes Alleged Reckless Demolition In Andheri West, Residents Feel ‘Earthquake Like’ Tremors - WATCH
Iran's IRGC Announces 5th Wave Of Operation True Promise 4 Targeting American Vessels Across The Middle East
Iran's IRGC Announces 5th Wave Of Operation True Promise 4 Targeting American Vessels Across The Middle East
Read Also
Actor Vishnu Manchu Shares Video Of Missiles Over Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict: 'No Child Should Hear...
article-image

The conflict has also affected air travel. Several international airlines suspended or rerouted flights after airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain appeared largely empty on flight tracking maps.

In the UAE, operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport were suspended until further notice due to security concerns. Authorities stated that within hours of the shutdown, more than 280 flights were cancelled and over 250 were delayed.

Read Also
Dubai Crisis: Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan Seeks Help From PM Modi Amid Iran's Attack Across Gulf;...
article-image

Meanwhile, Iranian state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli airstrikes. Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing sources, reported that four of his relatives - including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law - also lost their lives in the attacks.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump announced that the Iranian Supreme Leader had been killed in the joint strikes, calling it the "single greatest chance" for Iranians to reclaim control of their country.

Follow us on