Actor Vishnu Manchu Shares Video Of Missiles Over Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict: 'No Child Should Hear Sound Of War'

Actor Vishnu Manchu shared a tense moment from Dubai amid the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran. The Kannappa actor revealed that he is currently in Dubai visiting his family and posted a video showing missiles lighting up the night sky.

The situation intensified on Saturday (February 28) after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Iran reportedly launched counter-attacks targeting Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. As tensions rose across the region, explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait.

Amid these developments, Vishnu took to his X account to post a visual that appeared to be recorded from outside his residence. The clip shows streaks of light across the sky, believed to be missiles and interceptions. His young son can be heard in the background, clearly frightened by the loud sounds.

Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping… pic.twitter.com/tCbE78eoBY — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 28, 2026

In the caption, the actor wrote, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.”

He further added, “Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. (folded hands emoticon). Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”

The conflict has also severely impacted air travel in the Middle East. Following the strikes, several international airlines suspended services across the region. Airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain appeared largely empty on flight tracking maps.

Operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport were suspended until further notice due to the security situation. Authorities reported that within hours of the shutdown, more than 280 flights were cancelled and over 250 were delayed.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli airstrikes. Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing sources, reported that four of his relatives, including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law, also lost their lives in the attacks.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump announced that the Iranian Supreme Leader had been killed in the joint strikes, describing it as the "single greatest chance" for Iranians to reclaim control of their country.