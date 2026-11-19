'Happy Birthday Cutie!': Kriti Sanon's Sweet Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Has Netizens Calling Them 'End Game' |

Actress Kriti Sanon penned a short yet adorable birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. As Kabir celebrated his birthday on November 19, Kriti took to social media to share a picture of him and wished her rumoured beau with a sweet message, calling him a "cutie".

Kriti shared a picture of Kabir posing with a quirky expression against a beautiful sunset backdrop. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Cutie!" The birthday wish soon caught the attention of social media users, with several netizens speculating about their relationship and even calling them "end game".

Kriti Sanon's post for bf Kabir Bahia's birthday |

Reacting to the post on Reddit, one user commented, "I think they are an end game. 3 saal hogaye hai." Another wrote, "Imagine being called cutie by Kriti Sanon. Freaking lucky dude!" Meanwhile, some users were already curious about their wedding plans, with one asking, "When will they get married?"

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Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia's Age Difference

Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia have also grabbed attention over their age difference. Born on July 27, 1990, Kriti is 36 years old, while Kabir, who was born on November 19, 1999, turned 27 on his birthday this year. This makes the actress approximately nine years older than the UK-based businessman. Despite the age gap, the duo continue to fuel dating speculation with their social media appearances and public outings. However, neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship.

Dating rumours surrounding Kriti and Kabir first surfaced in March 2024, when a picture of the actress reportedly holding hands with a mystery man in London went viral. The man was later identified as Kabir. Speculation gained further momentum in July 2024 when the two reportedly celebrated Kriti's birthday together in Mykonos, Greece. Since then, their joint appearances, vacation pictures and social media interactions have kept their dating buzz alive. However, neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

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