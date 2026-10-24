'Women Want People To Mind Their Own Business': Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Her Raksha Bandhan Advertisement Outfit Controversy

Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Her Raksha Bandhan Advertisement Outfit Controversy |

In August this year, a jewellery brand advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon went viral for the wrong reason. Netizens felt that the actress' outfit was very revealing for an ad that had Raksha Bandhan as its backdrop. The actress was trolled a lot, and later the brand removed the ad. Now, while chatting with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the show What Women Want, Kriti opened up about the controversy and stated that women want people to mind their own business.

While talking about social media trolling, Kriti said that she doesn't give attention to trolls, and doesn't feel that she needs to justify anything. However, she further added about the recent controversy, and said, "But this is something that actually happened recently where my choli became the national debate. I couldn't believe that my choli had become a six people panel discussion on prime-time news. I was like, 'What is going on?'"

It Was A Much Larger Issue: Kriti Sanon

The Cocktail 2 actress said that normally she doesn't say, but with this controversy she felt like she needed to be a baddie. Kriti added, "I felt that it was not about me; it was a much larger issue, where I felt like women are under scrutiny for everything, and it is only women who get targeted for the smallest thing."

The Mini actress further stated that one can give an opinion on an outfit whether they like it or not, but she was surprised with the hate. She said, "The amount of hate that happens. What's with the hate?"

She revealed that she never reads comments under her posts, but sometimes people get nasty. The actress added, "People, who were talking about culture and respect, were ironically the ones who were commenting on my parents' posts, sister posts with the nastiest abusive language. They read all these things. What have they done?"

Kriti Sanon On What Women Want

Kriti further revealed that her sister, Nupur Sanon, told her to turn off her comments on Instagram, and she was like 'why?'.

"It is important for women to stand up for themselves because I feel like everything is such a question and who has given this right to these people to be commenting on us, and for what. What women actually want is to not be judged and people to actually mind their own business," Kriti concluded.

Kriti Sanon Movies

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in a horror film produced by Maddock Films. Her fans are excited about the movie.