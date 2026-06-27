Kriti Sanon's Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Spotted With Another Girl; Netizens Wonder If They Broke Up

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia Breakup? | Instagram

Apart from her films, Kriti Sanon has been making headlines because of her rumoured relationship with businessman Kabir Bahia. The two have been spotted together multiple times, and Kabir also attended Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon's, wedding earlier this year. However, now a viral Reddit post is claiming that Kabir was spotted with another girl, and netizens are wondering whether the actress and the businessman have broken up.

Check out the post below...

Well, the post, which has been shared on Reddit, is basically a screenshot from a reel. The reel was shared on an Instagram account named Aalia Mohan, and it looks like Kabir, along with his friends, attended a wedding party. Watch the reel below...

Netizens React To Viral Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia Reddit Post

Reacting to the Reddit post, a netizen commented, "Does Kriti know about this? (sic)." Another Reddit user wrote, "Never got good vibes from him (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Might be. There was a lot of tea here how he is a casanova (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia Age Gap

Since the day the rumours of Kriti and Kabir's relationship made headlines, the age gap between them has been a topic of discussion on social media. Kriti was born in 1990, and Kabir was born in 1999. So, he is nine years younger than the actress.

While their pictures and videos have gone viral earlier, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Kriti's last release, Cocktail 2, has received an average response at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 74.75 crore net in India in eight days, which is not a great amount, as, reportedly, Cocktail 2 was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore.

After Cocktail 2, Kriti doesn't have any film in her kitty right now, which has been officially announced.