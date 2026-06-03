Kriti Sanon Seeks Blessings At Tirumala Temple Ahead Of Cocktail 2 Release, Greets Paps With Folded Hands—VIDEO

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Actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Cocktail 2, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, on Wednesday, visited the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh along with the film's director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan to seek blessings. Kriti offered prayers at the temple and spent some peaceful moments in devotion. During the visit, she followed all temple customs and participated in the rituals.

Kriti Sanon Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead Of Cocktail 2

For the temple visit, the actress kept it simple in a white suit and opted for a natural, minimal makeup look and kept her open. She was also seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands as she made her way out of the temple.

Check out the video:

Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh: Actress Kriti Sanon visited the Tirumala temple with her family to offer prayers pic.twitter.com/8CCQMyC0Xj — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2026

VIDEO | Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh: Actor Kriti Sanon offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara Temple.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4XZVn7Fl4E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

Is Cocktail 2 Lesbian Love Story? Kriti Sanon Reveals

On Tuesday, June 2, at the trailer launch event of Cocktail 2, Kriti addressed the viral rumours and said, "It is really sad because, as Dinesh Vijan said, do ladke hote hain toh bromance ho jata hai, and do ladkiyaan hoti hain, toh somehow people don't want to believe they can be friends. Yaa toh inn mein rivalry hai, ya toh kuch aur chal raha hai."

Dinesh Vijan further added, "There are two love stories, poorana aur naya love. Aur kuch bhi nahi hai, aur koi love nahi hai." Later, even Shahid added that, unlike the online chatter, Cocktail 2 is for all ages. "Yeh family film hai."

The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 19.

Cocktail 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, the previous film featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles.