Is Kriti Sanon Playing Rashmika Mandanna's Lesbian Lover In Cocktail 2? Actress REACTS To Rumours At Mumbai Event—VIDEO

Kriti Sanon Addresses Viral Lesbian Rumours Around Cocktail 2 |

Actress Kriti Sanon has reacted to the ongoing rumours surrounding her upcoming film Cocktail 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. Speculation about the film’s storyline has been making headlines for months, with reports claiming that Kriti and Rashmika may be portraying a lesbian couple in the romantic drama.

Kriti Sanon Addresses Viral Lesbian Rumours Around Cocktail 2

On Tuesday, June 2, at the trailer launch event of Cocktail 2, Kriti addressed the viral rumours and said, "It is really sad because, as Dinesh Vijan said, do ladke hote hain toh bromance ho jata hai, and do ladkiyaan hoti hain, toh somehow people don't want to believe they can be friends. Yaa toh inn mein rivalry hai, ya toh kuch aur chal raha hai."

🚨 CLEARING THE AIR! 🚨



The makers of #Cocktail2 have officially denied the ongoing rumours, stating:



“There is no lesbian love story. There are two different love stories. No other angle as rumoured.”



Looks like the team wants the audience to focus on the film’s emotional and… https://t.co/kaXTkfDTP7 pic.twitter.com/W1IFJiYVSY — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 2, 2026

Furthermore, director Homi Adajania stated that Kriti and Rashmika, off-set, get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends, and he just hypothetically thought, what if the story was about them (Kriti and Rashmika) and Shahid was the third wheel.

He added, "I would not mind," confirming that there is no lesbian story in Cocktail 2.

#Cocktail2 Story will not endorse LESBIAN RELATIONSHIP.



It is something You Shouldn't Miss on the BIG SCREEN. Two Different Story.



~ #Cocktail2 Makers clear the Doubt #ShahidKapoor ! #KritiSanon ! @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/IUzIsRtkvO — Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) June 2, 2026

Producer Dinesh Vijan further added, "There are two love stories, poorana aur naya love. Aur kuch bhi nahi hai, aur koi love nahi hai." Later, even Shahid added that, unlike the online chatter, Cocktail 2 is for all ages. "Yeh family film hai."

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is among the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. With curiosity surrounding its storyline continuing to grow, Kriti’s latest reaction has only added to the excitement.

For now, audiences will have to wait until the film hits theatres to find out whether the much-discussed lesbian romance rumours are fact or fiction.

Read Also Shahid Kapoor Takes Playful Dig At Rashmika Mandanna Over Their Viral Photoshoot Moment At Cocktail...

Cocktail 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, the previous film featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on June 19.