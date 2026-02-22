Kriti Sanon Walks Hand-In-Hand With 26-Year-Old Boyfriend Kabir Bahia On London Streets, VIDEO Goes Viral

Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia In London | Photo Via Reddit

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has largely kept her personal life under wraps, now appears to be making her relationship more public with each passing day. For months, she has been rumoured to be dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. Although neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed or denied the relationship, their frequent public appearances and photos together continue to make headlines, further fuelling the dating buzz.

Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia Walk Hand-In-Hand In London

Amid this, a video shared on Reddit's BollyBlindsNGossip shows Kriti and Kabir spending quality time together in London. In the clip, the two are seen walking hand-in-hand on the streets. Kabir is dressed in a blue sweatshirt with matching co-ord pants, while Kriti keeps it casual in a brown fitted T-shirt paired with blue baggy denim jeans and a brown puffer jacket, completing her look with a stunning pair of black boots.

In the video, Kriti and Kabir continue strolling together before Kabir suddenly notices the camera filming them. However, he does not ask for the recording to be stopped and continues walking as his lady love talks to him.

However, it is unclear whether the video is old or recent. In the clip, Kriti is seen sporting short hair, whereas she currently has long, coloured hair. That said, she is presently in London, so there is no confirmation about when the video was filmed.