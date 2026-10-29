'OMG She Nailed It': Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Recreate Obsession Scene; Netizens Can't Stop Praising Actress' Performance - Watch Video

Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Recreate Iconic Obsession Scene | X / YouTube

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have been roped in to dub the Hindi version of the Hollywood film Obsession, which will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. On Thursday, the OTT platform shared a video in which Kriti and Varun recreated the iconic 'no no no no...' scene from the supernatural thriller, and well, the actress' performance in it has grabbed everyone's attention.

A netizen tweeted, "OH MY GOD KRITI SANON SHE IS SO GOOD HERE FREAKED THE S**T OUTTA ME (sic)."

There’s something special about getting to experience a story you love in a whole new way, and we’re so excited to bring this to you! Kriti Sanon as the voice of Nikki and Varun Dhawan as the voice of Bear in Hindi, with Amar Kaushik bringing it all together. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version premieres 30th October, 7 PM onwards, exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) October 29, 2026

Another X user wrote, "SICK ASF , LOL SHE NAILED IT AGAIN Redditor's firse chudiya tod lenge but she has perfomed so f****ng well .... So did Varun but this thing is a good prep for her solo lead horror thriller because she will take all the feedback praise and criticism whatever it will be but she (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "OMGGG SHE NAILEDDD ITTTTTTT I know can't wait for the solo horror movie man , the prep she's doing fr that is insane . For a limited scene she be giving her this much effort says . We are in fr a serve (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Kriti Sanon horror movie

Kriti is all set to star in a female-led horror movie which will be produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The actress' fans have been super excited about the project, and well, after watching Kriti as Nikki from Obsession, we all have high expectations from her horror movie.

Obsession OTT release date

Obsession is going to premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30, 2026. The film had received a fantastic response at the box office, and we are sure the audience is excited to watch the movie on OTT.

In India, Obsession had minted Rs. 79.80 crore net, and the gross total was Rs. 95.02 crore.