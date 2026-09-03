Hanuman Ansh: Director Vishal Chaturvedi Wants Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Watch Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic

Hanuman Ansh director and writer Vishal Chaturvedi expressed a special wish following former cricketer Virender Sehwag's appreciation of the film. Chaturvedi now hopes that Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, will also get an opportunity to watch the low-budget film.

Sehwag recently watched Hanuman Ansh with his child and later shared his reaction on social media. For Chaturvedi, the former Indian opener's response was particularly emotional because of his own long-standing admiration for the cricketer.

Speaking to NDTV about Sehwag watching the film, Chaturvedi said, "I have always been a huge cricket fan. The day Virender Sehwag retired, I stopped watching cricket. And that man, without us even saying anything to him, went and watched the film on his own with his child."

The director revealed that Sehwag had not been approached by the team to watch the film. The fact that he chose to watch it himself and subsequently shared his thoughts made the moment even more meaningful for Chaturvedi.

He added, "What he wrote and said after watching the film made me feel as though life had come full circle. I was a huge cricket fan, and what he did was so heart-warming. It made me incredibly happy."

Director Wants Virat And Anushka To Watch Film

Following Sehwag's reaction, Chaturvedi expressed his desire to have another celebrated Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, watch Hanuman Ansh.

Expressing his wish, the filmmaker reportedly said, "I want Virat and Anushka to watch the film as well, if something along those lines can be arranged."

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh has become the talk of the town for several reasons. Apart from its strong performance at the box office, the makers have also confirmed that a sequel to the Neem Karoli Baba biopic is in the works.

Released on August 7, with little to no pre-release buzz, Hanuman Ansh opened with a modest Rs 10 lakh on its first day. The film collected Rs 1.48 crore net in India during its first two weeks. Given its slow start, it appeared likely that the film would be out of theatres after a brief run.

However, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a remarkable turnaround in its third week. The film began recording a significant jump in box office collections, defying early expectations.

According to the reported figures, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 61 crore net at the Indian box office in 27 days. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 2 crore, the film has emerged as a blockbuster, delivering an extraordinary return compared to its production cost.