Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Sees Yet Another Growth On Day 30, Mints ₹16.50 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 30 | Photo Via YouTube

Hanuman Ansh , a major hit at the box office, shows no signs of slowing down as the devotional film continues to mint impressive numbers with each passing day. Released theatrically on August 7, the film, made without a conventional Bollywood superstar, has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the year.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 30

On Day 30, Hanuman Ansh collected an impressive Rs 16.50 crore net across 6,055 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film witnessed a remarkable 65% growth compared to its previous day's collection of Rs 10 crore. The Day 30 figure is particularly noteworthy as it came on the film's fifth Saturday, highlighting its sustained audience interest even after a month in theatres.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

Considering that Hanuman Ansh was reportedly made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore, the Day 30 collection can be termed exceptionally good. In fact, the film's daily earnings at this stage are several times higher than its reported production budget, underlining its extraordinary box-office run.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic

While Hanuman Ansh, a low-budget film, earned an impressive Rs 16.50 crore on Day 30, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups witnessed a contrasting trend at the box office. Despite being one of the most anticipated films of the year and featuring a strong star cast including Yash, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, the film collected just Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.