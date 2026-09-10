Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 34: Film On Neem Karoli Baba Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark Despite 4.7% Drop

Hanuman Ansh box office collection | Photo via YouTube

Hanuman Ansh has continued its impressive run at the box office even after spending more than a month in theatres. The Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand-starrer, which had a slow start, has turned into a surprise blockbuster as its collections picked up in the following weeks. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.25 crore net in India on Day 34. The collection came from 7,810 shows, with the film recording an overall occupancy of 35 per cent.

The Day 34 collection marks a 4.7 per cent drop from the previous day. Hanuman Ansh had earned Rs 10.75 crore on Day 33. With the latest earnings added, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 153.13 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 180.95 crore. The film has also officially crossed the Rs 150 crore milestone in India net collections.

Hanuman Ansh's slow start and strong turnaround

Unlike its current box office performance, Hanuman Ansh opened to a rather muted response. The film collected just Rs 10 lakh on its opening Friday, with 355 shows and 10 per cent occupancy.

Its second week remained equally subdued, contributing only Rs 40 lakh. However, the film witnessed a major turnaround in its third week, when it collected Rs 10.40 crore.

The fourth week further strengthened its momentum. The film began the week with Rs 6.25 crore on Friday from 2,829 shows at 52 per cent occupancy. Saturday saw the collection rise to Rs 9.25 crore from 4,137 shows at 53 per cent occupancy. On Sunday, it reached its fourth-week peak with Rs 12.75 crore, registering 55 per cent occupancy across 5,363 shows.

The film collected Rs 5.50 crore on Monday from 6,587 shows at 22 per cent occupancy, followed by Rs 8.50 crore on Tuesday from 7,008 shows at 46 per cent occupancy.

Hanuman Ansh entered its fifth week on a strong note, earning Rs 10 crore on Friday from 5,055 shows at 47 per cent occupancy. Saturday brought in Rs 16.50 crore from 6,055 shows, with occupancy rising to 62 per cent. The film then recorded another jump on Sunday, collecting Rs 22.75 crore from 7,077 shows at 73 per cent occupancy. It followed this with Rs 10 crore on Monday from 7,343 shows at 36 per cent occupancy.

Story and making of Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama written, directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is the first instalment of a planned trilogy based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba.