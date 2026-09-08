'Hanuman Ansh' Team Meets CM Yogi Adityanath , Showcases Film Based on Neem Karori Baba's Life | X - CMOfficeUP

Lucknow, September 8: The team of the film 'Hanuman Ansh' paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday. The film's producer, director and all key actors were part of the delegation. Director Vishal Chaturvedi and lead actor Shobhinav briefed CM Yogi in detail about the film's subject and its spiritual background.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister watched important scenes from the film featuring the sacred verses of Guru Gorakhnath Ji and elements associated with the Nath tradition. Director Vishal Chaturvedi said, "The film specially portrays the historical meetings between revered saint Baba Neem Karori and accomplished saints of the Nath tradition. Research indicates that during his early years, Baba Neem Karori spent a considerable period in the company of saints of the Nath tradition, from whom he is believed to have received divine spiritual energy and powers."

CM Yogi appreciated the film and the efforts of everyone associated with its production and extended his best wishes to the entire team. It is noteworthy that 'Hanuman Ansh' is based on the life of renowned saint Baba Neem Karori (Neem Karoli Baba) and his devotion to Lord Hanuman. Made on a modest budget, the film is receiving strong support from audiences.