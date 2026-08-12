Haiwaan Teaser: Akshay Kumar Is Chillingly Evil While Saif Ali Khan Plays Blind Man In Priyadarshan's Film – WATCH

Haiwaan Teaser Reunites Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan After 18 Years | Photo Via YouTube

The teaser of Haiwaan was unveiled on Wednesday, August 12, giving audiences a glimpse into Priyadarshan’s upcoming mystery thriller. Dark, moody and packed with suspense, the short teaser keeps the story largely under wraps while creating an eerie atmosphere around the two central characters, played by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Haiwaan Teaser Unveiled

The teaser does not reveal the faces of either Akshay or Saif, adding to the mystery surrounding their characters. Saif appears to play a blind man, while Akshay’s character comes across as chillingly evil. The brief glimpse offers very little about the plot but establishes a tense and unsettling tone.

Check it out:

Akshay shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “HE hears the danger…I AM the danger! Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?"

His caption further hints at the intense confrontation between the two lead characters.

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Reunion

Haiwaan marks the return of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as co-stars after 18 years. The two actors have previously shared the screen in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan.

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is the official Hindi action-crime thriller remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan features an impressive ensemble cast, including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani and Jisshu Sengupta. Adding another major attraction to the project is the cameo appearance of Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal, which is expected to be one of the film’s highlights.

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The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.