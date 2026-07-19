Saif Ali Khan, Son Taimur Spotted With MS Dhoni At Lord's For India Vs England 3rd ODI; Kriti Sanon Also Attends

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday (July 19) as he attended the third and final ODI between India and England with his son, Taimur Ali Khan. Photos and videos of the father-son duo enjoying the high-profile cricket match have surfaced on social media, delighting fans.

Saif and Taimur were seen closely following the action from the stands during the series decider.

Adding to the star power, Saif shared the seating area with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Thala Dhoni, Sakshi and Kriti Sanon at the Lord's ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j6T9iNJY0Y — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) July 19, 2026

For the outing, Saif opted for a sharp, classic look in an olive green blazer paired with a light blue shirt, a striped tie and a yellow pocket square. He completed the ensemble with a neatly trimmed beard. Taimur, meanwhile, wore a simple light blue shirt.

#SaifAliKhan with Taimur watching match in Lords pic.twitter.com/mTH54YTaQK — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) July 19, 2026

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was also present with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, joining the group to watch the match at one of cricket's most iconic venues.

The celebrity presence at Lord's soon became a talking point online, with several pictures and videos from the stadium going viral across social media platforms.

On the field, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first in the series-deciding ODI. India suffered a major setback before the match as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a knee injury.

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India's playing XI featured Rohit Sharma, captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

England fielded Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, captain Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue.