Why Are Team India And England Players Wearing Black Armbands In 3rd ODI At Lord's?

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India and England players were seen wearing black armbands during the third ODI at Lord's on Sunday as a mark of respect for the legendary Sir Garfield Sobers, who recently passed away. The two teams also observed a minute's silence to honour the cricketing great.

Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, died at the age of 89. His contribution to the sport has been remembered across the cricketing world, with the Lord's ODI providing a poignant setting for the tribute.

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The decision to wear black armbands was a gesture of remembrance for the former West Indies captain, whose influence on international cricket remains immense. Players and fans at the iconic venue joined in paying their respects to the legendary cricketer.

The tribute came before a crucial ODI series decider between India and England. With the series level at 1-1, England won the toss and elected to bat first at Lord's.

The emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers added a solemn touch to the highly anticipated contest, as both teams began the match by honouring one of cricket's most iconic figures.