Kriti Sanon Spotted With Kabir Bahia In IND Vs ENG 1st ODI In Birmingham, Pictures Go Viral

Actor Kriti Sanon has once again found herself at the centre of dating speculation after she was spotted with businessman Kabir Bahia during the first ODI between India and England in Birmingham. Pictures of the duo from the stadium quickly surfaced on social media, sparking fresh conversations among fans. The viral images showed Kriti and Kabir watching the match from the stands, adding fuel to ongoing rumours about their relationship.

One of the pictures, shared on Kabir Bahia's Instagram Stories, featured him posing with Kriti Sanon and another friend against the backdrop of the packed cricket stadium. Kriti was seen smiling in a sleeveless green striped top paired with white trousers and sunglasses, while Kabir opted for a brown leather jacket over a white T-shirt. Another image, captured during the live broadcast, showed the two seated next to each other in the stands as they enjoyed the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The outing has added fresh fuel to the dating rumours that have surrounded Kriti and Kabir for several months. The two have frequently been linked after reportedly celebrating special occasions together and being spotted at similar travel destinations. Despite repeated speculation, both Kriti and Kabir have maintained silence and have never publicly confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

Reports linking the actress and the UK-based businessman first surfaced in 2024 after eagle-eyed fans noticed their social media activity and alleged holiday pictures. They have since been spotted at private gatherings and family celebrations, leading to regular speculation about their bond. However, all reports regarding their relationship remain unconfirmed, as neither has made an official statement.