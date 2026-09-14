Haiwaan Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Another Drop On Day 3, Collects ₹1.85 Crore

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, along with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher, has continued to struggle at the box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan was released in theatres on September 11 and is a remake of the filmmaker's own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. The film has received mixed-to-negative reactions from critics and audiences, which appears to have impacted its theatrical performance.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, on Day 3, Haiwaan collected Rs 1.85 crore net in India across 4,374 shows, registering a 26% drop from its Day 2 net collection of Rs 2.50 crore. The film’s total India gross collection now stands at Rs 8.80 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 7.35 crore.

In overseas markets, the film earned approximately Rs 75 lakh on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2.75 crore. With this, Haiwaan has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 11.55 crore so far.

Haiwaan Budget

The makers have not officially announced the budget, but reports estimate that Haiwaan has been made on a budget of around Rs 100-115 crore.

However, the Day 3 numbers are not particularly encouraging when compared with the film’s reported production cost. The film will need a significant turnaround during the weekdays, along with strong collections in the coming weeks, to improve its theatrical prospects.

Haiwaan Review