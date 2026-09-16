Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Film Sees No Growth, Stays Flat At ₹70 Lakh

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan arrived in theatres on September 11 but has struggled to find momentum at the box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is the official Hindi action-crime thriller remake of his 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. Following its release, Haiwaan_ has received mixed-to-negative reactions from critics and audiences, which appears to have impacted its theatrical performance.

Haiwaan Day 5 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, on Day 5, Haiwaan collected a reported Rs 70 lakh net in India across 2,976 shows, remaining unchanged from its Day 4 net collection of Rs 70 lakh. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 8.75 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 10.46 crore.

The film also recorded Rs 15 lakh from overseas markets on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 3.15 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 13.61 crore.

Haiwaan Budget

The makers have not officially announced Haiwaan’s budget. However, reports have estimated that the film was made at a cost of around Rs 100-115 crore. Therefore, based on the available collection figures and reported production cost, Day 5 cannot be described as a strong box-office performance. The film would need a significant improvement in daily collections and sustained momentum in the coming days to narrow the gap.

Haiwaan Review