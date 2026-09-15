Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Earns Just ₹50 Lakh

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan | Photos via YouTube

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan is struggling to find momentum at the box office. After a disappointing opening weekend, the action thriller witnessed another sharp decline on its first weekday, collecting only Rs 50 lakh on Day 4 (Monday, September 14). With Monday’s collection added to the tally, Haiwaan has now earned Rs 7.25 crore in four days.

According to Sacnilk, the film had opened with Rs 2.50 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2 crore on Day 3.

The downward trend has become increasingly concerning for the film. Despite the weekend offering an opportunity to build momentum, Haiwaan failed to record any substantial growth. The drop on Monday further indicates that the film is finding it difficult to attract audiences.

Poor word of mouth appears to have added to the film’s box-office troubles. With its collections remaining low, the movie will now need a considerable turnaround during the weekdays to improve its theatrical run.

Haiwaan Box Office Collections

Day 1 - Rs 2.50 crore

Day 2 - Rs 2.25 crore

Day 3 - Rs 2 crore

Day 4 - Rs 50 lakh

Total - Rs 7.25 crore

Haiwaan Budget

The makers have not officially disclosed the film’s production budget. However, reports suggest that Haiwaan has been made at an estimated cost of around Rs 100-115 crore.

Against such a reported budget, the film’s opening-day and weekend performance has been far from encouraging. Its Day 4 drop makes the road ahead even more challenging. The movie will need a strong weekday hold and sustained collections over the next few weeks to improve its theatrical prospects.

Haiwaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer awarded the film three stars and wrote, "Overall, Haiwaan is not a bad film, but it is also not a great film. If you have watched Oppam, then you might feel the film offers nothing new apart from a few new scenes and different actors. But if you haven't watched Oppam, then you can surely watch Haiwaan once, as you won't be disappointed. It is a treat for Saif's fans, and Akkians will also be happy with this movie, even though Akshay has a small role in it."

About Haiwaan

The film centres on Shyam Rane, a visually impaired building maintenance head who possesses heightened senses and extraordinary reflexes. His life takes an unexpected turn after his friend Pradhan shares a secret about his past.

Things become more complicated when a mysterious man, Parshuram Gokhale, starts targeting people associated with Pradhan. After Pradhan becomes a victim and Shyam is wrongly accused, he discovers that Parshuram is actually searching for Pradhan’s young daughter, Nandini. Determined to keep Nandini safe, Shyam sets out to find her before Parshuram can reach her.

Haiwaan also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.