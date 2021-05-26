Gurmeet Choudhary opens up about his Covid initiatives, and shares plans ahead

According to Gurmeet, it's his acting profession that helped him in his work related to Covid. “Our profession has a lot of power to do wonders. People follow us...they try to do what we do. So, why not inspire them to do something good for the society. Luckily, I have many contacts, which helped me in my work related to Covid. People also take me seriously due to the celebrity status, making work being processed quicker. Also, when I call patients to make them understand about the situation or ask them what they need, they feel happy to receive my calls. It feels good that I am able to bring a smile to someone's face in such hard times. I also think social media has helped me a lot. It helps me to connect with so many people. Amplification of verified SOS messages on social media platforms has made my work process quite easy,” he added.

However, some cases have made Gurmeet feel helpless despite his continuous efforts. “See, I can't save everyone but it does not mean I will stop putting efforts in helping Covid-19 patients. It is my duty to keep working for my beloved people. However, this pandemic has undoubtedly made me feel helpless several times. I remember doing everything to arrange medical facilities for a particular patient at a hospital. I even spoke to him over video call, assured him that he will be fine, but his body could not take the pain. His demise made me feel so helpless that I can't even express. One of my close friends' father succumbed to Covid a few months ago... I wanted to go and meet my friend and give him my shoulder to lean on, but Covid has also taken away our right to grieve," he added.