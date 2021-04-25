Gurmeet Choudhary to open 1000-bed COVID-19 hospitals in Lucknow, Patna

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media, on Sunday, to announce that he will be opening hospitals in Patna and Lucknow to help with the Covid outbreak in the country.

In his post, the actor says that the hospitals will have "ultra modern" facilities and "1000 beds".

He will open more hospitals in other cities subsequently.

"I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon. #CovidIndia #CovidHelp," he wrote.