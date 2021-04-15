Before we fell in love, we were really good friends: Gurmeet Choudhary on wife, actor Debina Bonnerjee

Was Debina your first love?

Yes, she was the first girlfriend I ever had. There are lots of people who have told me that one never gets to be with one’s first love for an entire lifetime. But I have been very lucky in this case, because I got married to her.

What is the secret to a committed, happy marriage?

Before we fell in love, we were really good friends. Even today we are very good friends. I think that is most important, to remain friends with each other for the rest of your life. We are just the way we were earlier. We fight a lot and can be stupid in each other’s presence. In fact, we stay sane because we fight so much. I feel if there are no fights in a relationship then there is something wrong in there. Our first show was Ramayan where we played those iconic characters. Now we are like the modern Ram-Sita in real life.

Talking about Ramayan, has Indian television come of age in terms of mythological content?

What happens is once a particular show becomes a hit, numerous other shows with similar storylines are made available. After the iconic show on Doordarshan, our was a mythological show after a long gap. And soon enough, others too cropped up. Also, the actors in such shows get typecast so they are not offered other roles. The image just sticks with them. But thankfully even though our show was a hit and became very popular, we were still getting offers to play a variety of roles. In those days complete strangers used to walk up to me and take blessings. I was so young; I didn’t even know how to react. But slowly other avenues opened up and I could prove that I was an actor who is versatile and can do any role.