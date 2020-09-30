Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test positive for COVID-19

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently quarantining at home.

Choudhary, who starred with Bonnerjee in 2008 television series "Ramayan", shared the news in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

"My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are, touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home," the 36-year-old actor wrote.