Guntur Kaaram Day 1 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Earns ₹94 Crore Worldwide | Photo Via Instagram

Mahesh Babu's latest Telugu film Guntur Kaaram was released in cinemas on January 12, 2024. It also starred Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film has now earned ₹94 crore worldwide.

The news was shared by the makers of X, formerly known as Twitter. "Superstar’s reign is supremely dominating in a Record-Breaking Spree #GunturKaaram rocks the global box office with a gross of - 𝟗𝟒 𝐂𝐑 on Day 1 ~ 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 in regional cinema!," they wrote.

Guntur Kaaram is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Previously Mahesh and Trivikram Srinivas have collaborated for blockbuster hits like Athadu and Khaleja.

As fans celebrate the success of Guntur Kaaram, it's evident that Mahesh Babu continues to dominate the regional film scene with his charismatic performances.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan, took to his X and gave a shoutout to Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. Sharing the trailer, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor wrote, "Looking forward to Guntur Kaaram my friend Mahesh Babu. A promising ride of action, emotion and of course.... Massss! Highly inflammable."

