Gul Panag Birthday Special: From 'Dor' to 'The Family Man', 5 best performances of the actress

Gul Panag, who turns 43 on January 3, is one of the few Bollywood actresses who has aced the art of being multi-talented. From being a fantastic actor, to having the license to drive a plane and knowing how to drive an F1 car, she has done it all.

She won the Miss India title in 1999 and went on to represent the country in Miss Universe in the same year.

She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2003 with the movie 'Dhoop'. Gul also dabbled in politics in 2014, when she was the Aam Aadmi Party candidate for Chandigarh. She came third, while Kirron Kher won the election.

She married her boyfriend Rishi Atri in 2011 and became a mother at the age of 39.

Some of her notable films are 'Manorama Six Feet Under', 'Hello Darling', 'Ab Tak Chappan 2' and many others. She also appeared in a number of TV shows and web series.

Here are five of her best performances:

Dor (2006)

The story is about two women who come from different backgrounds and how fate brings them together. Meera (Ayesha Takia), a young woman who becomes a widow shortly after marriage, is trapped by tradition. Zeenat (Gul Panag), on the other hand, faces the daunting task of saving the life of her husband, who is on trial for murder. A bahuroopiya (Shreyas Talpade) helps her reach Meera, who holds the "string" to Zeenat's hope. The companionship that develops between Meera and Zeenat results in redemption for both.

Ab Tak Chhappan 2 (2015)

The film is a sequel to 'Ab Tak Chhappan'. The story revolves around Inspector Sadhu Agashe (Nana Patekar) from the Mumbai Encounter Squad. It is inspired by the life of Police sub-Inspector with Mumbai Police force Daya Nayak. Gul plays the character of a crime reporter Shalu Dixit who accompanies Sadhu in finding the culprit.

Advertisement

Student of The Year 2 (2019)

It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 film 'Student of the Year'. The story is about Rohan Sachdev, a college student in his quest to become the Student of the Year. Gul plays the role of the coach Kuljeet.

The Family Man (2019)

This is a Amazon Prime Video series and features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. Gul plays the character Saloni Bhatt who is Shrikant's commanding officer.

Paatal Lok (2020)

Loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel 'The Story of My Assassins', the series is about a disillusioned cop who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. Gul plays the character Renu Chaudhary the wife of the main character Hathiram Chaudhary, a policeman.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 03:28 PM IST