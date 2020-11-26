Gul Panag wins the internet by doing push ups in a saree, netizens call her 'Wonder Woman'

Reacting to the 'mind-boggling' video, a user wrote, "You are a tuffy... great example... You ride the Enfield like you own the roads... You are a super mom... Keep it up."

"If I may call you Gul... which is what naturally comes to mind.....mind boggling ...amazing...as I said before you stand strong as an inspiration to many women especially the young ....we need more ambassadors like you to show the true inner and outer power to lift and to value what one has ...its not the outfit, it is not adaptation to other cultures its who you are as women, how you protect conserve create and spread , let that be culture ethics sports style profession or academics...its strength which stops one from getting lost and lose identity. Fantastic....strong arms strong wrist and strong core.....perfect stress buster , spine straightener and confidence builder.....how many can u do at a stretch....amazing.. hats off," read a comment.

A fan simply called her 'Wonder Woman'.

On the work front, Gul Panag made her acting comeback with Manoj Tiwari's 'The Family Man'. The makers of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K directorial are all set with the sequel of Amazon spy series.