'My husband’s flying a plane bringing people back home as I type': Gul Panag claps back at troll who called her 'privileged'

'The Family Man' actress Gul Panag recently clapped back at a troll who called her 'privileged' when she hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21 days lockdown.

Earlier this week, PM Modi announced a 21 days lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The decision was welcomed by several celebrities and they praised him for the same. Actor Gul Panag also took to her Twitter and wrote, “No other way! Had to be done.” Reacting to her tweet, a user wrote, "Adventure for privileged like you.”

To this, the 41-year-old actress who's herself a certified pilot wrote, "Really? You’re on Twitter. My husband’s flying a plane bringing people back home as I type. Everyday for last few days, in fact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because ‘essential’ service. Till tonight.”