'Guilty As Charged Of Making Songs...': Guru Randhawa REACTS To Fine Shyt Being Massively Trolled

Guru Randhawa Reacts To Fine Shyt Trolling | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Guru Randhawa has finally reacted to the massive trolling surrounding his latest song, Fine Shyt. The track has been receiving criticsm online, with some social media users poking fun at the song and sharing edited versions and memes. Addressing the online chatter, Guru appeared to take the criticism in good humour.

Guru Randhawa Reacts To Fine Shyt Trolling

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, August 10, and sharing a video, Guru wrote, "Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang... calm down calm down calm down fam."

Check it out:

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'Calm Down': Guru Randhawa

With his response, Guru made it clear that he was not taking the trolling too seriously. Instead, he appeared to embrace the memes and edits being created around the song, while asking fans and critics to “calm down” over the controversy.

Guru Randhawa Visits Golden Temple

On Sunday, Guru shared a photo of himself sitting near the holy Amrit Sarovar in Amritsar, with his back to the camera as he gazed at the Golden Temple. Although he did not directly address the backlash at the time, he shared a message in Punjabi about faith, strength and continuing to move forward despite difficult times.

His caption, translated from Punjabi, read: “Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward.”

Fine Shyt is sung by Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai. The music video features Guru alongside Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur. Guru Randhawa and Gurjit Gill have penned the lyrics for the track.