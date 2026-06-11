'Guru Randhawa Is Close To Salman Khan': Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Opening Fire At Delhi Gym, Police Finds No Link Between Fitness Centre & Singer

A fitness centre in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area came under attack on Thursday morning (June 11) when two unidentified men allegedly opened fire at the premises before fleeing the spot. While no one was injured in the incident, the case has attracted attention after a Lawrence Bishnoi gang associate claimed responsibility and mentioned both Salman Khan and singer Guru Randhawa.

According to a report in News18, police stated that the incident took place at the '24 HRS Fitness' gym. Two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired at the establishment, with one of the bullets hitting the glass window of the gym. Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties.

Soon after receiving information about the firing, police teams reportedly reached the spot and began an investigation. Officers are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and collecting evidence to identify the accused and determine the motive behind the attack.

पश्चिम विहार 24 फिटनेस जिम पर अज्ञात बदमाशो ने चलाई कई राउंड गोलियां पुलिस जांच कर रही है ,, लॉरेंस बिश्नाई गैंग ने ली जिम्मेदारी? जिसकी पुष्टि अभी नहीं हुई है pic.twitter.com/vfWW1N7K9f — Lavely Bakshi 🔺 (@lavelybakshi) June 11, 2026

Police officials said the shooting occurred outside the direct range of the gym's surveillance cameras, making the investigation more challenging. Footage from surrounding locations is now being reviewed to trace the suspects' movements.

The case took a dramatic turn when Anil Pandit, a US-based associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a Facebook post and an audio message. In his claim, he alleged that the gym belonged to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and stated that it was targeted because the singer had grown close to Bollywood star Salman Khan.

However, police investigations so far have not established any connection between the fitness centre and Guru Randhawa.

Officials said they are verifying the ownership details of the gym and examining whether it operates under any franchise arrangement. According to preliminary findings by Outer Delhi Police, the gym is owned by a resident of Tagore Garden and no direct link to Guru Randhawa has been found at this stage.

Authorities have stressed that all claims made in connection with the incident are being thoroughly investigated. Further clarity regarding the ownership structure and any possible connections will emerge only after verification is completed.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police working to identify the shooters and establish the exact motive behind the firing.