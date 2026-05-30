Kala Hiran: Movie Based On Salman Khan's Blackbuck Case & His Rivalry With Lawrence Bishnoi Announced; First Look Poster Unveiled - Deets Inside

Kala Hiran Poster | X (Twitter)

Producer Amit Jani, who had produced the controversial film Udaipur Files, is now back with one more controversial movie. He has produced a movie titled Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy, which is based on Salman Khan's blackbuck case and the actor's rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi. The film is directed by Bharat S. Shrinate, who had also helmed Udaipur Files.

Jani took to X (Twitter) to share the poster and announce the film. Check out his tweet below...

Jani Firefox Films Unveils the Gripping First Look Poster of "Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy" Highly Anticipated Teaser Set to Drop on June 20



Jani Firefox Media Private Limited has officially released the intense first-look poster for its upcoming high-octane crime drama,… pic.twitter.com/yH8GH2rt28 — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) May 29, 2026

While talking to IANS about the film, Jani said, "In 1998, in Kakani village of Jodhpur, in the case of the hunting of a black buck by Salman Khan, the drama of the courtroom, the crime, the thriller, the rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan, the whole sequence has been shot in the form of a movie. The film has been shot in Sambal, Moradabad, and other cities of Uttar Pradesh."

Uttar Pradesh: Film producer Amit Jani says, "A film titled 'Kala Hiran' has been made based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Kankani village near Jodhpur, allegedly involving Salman Khan. The film portrays the courtroom drama, crime-thriller elements, and the rivalry… pic.twitter.com/YGgz4ckpQm — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2026

He further said, “Bollywood actors who had come to Jodhpur- Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, and other people- were together during the shooting. The hunting that took place at that time, Salman Khan’s arrest and the punishment have been shown in the film. And its poster was very much awaited. People were waiting for a long time for a cinematic story around Salman Khan, Lawrence Bishnoi and the case of deer hunting. On June 20, we are going to release the first look, the teaser."

The teaser of Kala Hiran will be out on June 20, 2026.

Jani's last film, Udaipur Files, had faced a lot of controversies, and it had failed to make a mark at the box office. So, let's wait and watch what response Kala Hiran will get. Meanwhile, it is not yet revealed which actor plays the role of Salman in the movie.