Guru Randhawa Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar After Fine Shyt Faces Brutal Trolling: 'No Storm Can Ever Shake…'

Guru Randhawa Visits Golden Temple Amid Fine Shyt Backlash | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Guru Randhawa recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar amid massive backlash and trolling over his latest song, Fine Shyt. The singer shared glimpses of his spiritual visit on social media, seeking blessings at the revered Sikh shrine as the song continues to face criticism online.

Guru Randhawa Visits Golden Temple

Amid the ongoing online criticism over Fine Shyt, Guru's visit to the Golden Temple has drawn attention. Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared a photo from his visit along with a faith-filled message in Punjabi on Sunday, August 9, which translates to: "Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward."

Check it out:

Guru Randhawa Limits Comments On Post

Guru, however, has limited comments on the post, seemingly to avoid further trolling and negative reactions amid the ongoing backlash over Fine Shyt.

While Guru did not directly address the backlash against Fine Shyt in the post, his message focuses on staying strong and continuing to move forward despite challenges.

About Fine Shyt

Guru’s song opens with a disclaimer stating that all the people featured in the video are above 18 and that the content is a work of fiction. It also warns viewers not to recreate the steps at their workplace, joking that they could be banned by HR.

The music video then shifts to an office setting, where Guru plays a young professional in a senior position. As he goes about his workday, ensuring that his colleagues are doing their jobs, several female co-workers dance and sing around him.

Previously, Randhawa faced criticism over his music video for Azul, with some viewers accusing the video of sexualising schoolgirls