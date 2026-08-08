'A Genre...': Tony Kakkar REACTS As Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt Gets Compared To His Songs Amid Brutal Trolling

Tony Kakkar Reacts To Guru Randhawa Comparisons Amid Trolling | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Tony Kakkar has reacted to the ongoing online trolling surrounding Guru Randhawa’s latest song, Fine Shyt. Amid criticism of the track, social media users began drawing comparisons between Guru’s music and Kakkar’s songs, with one viral post sarcastically suggesting that Guru was "competing with Tony Kakkar."

Tony Kakkar Reacts To Guru Randhawa Comparisons Amid Trolling

Tony appeared to take the comparison in good humour. Sharing the post on his Instagram Story on Saturday, August 8, the singer added a cheeky caption that read, "Tony Kakkar = a Genre", seemingly embracing the online comparison rather than directly addressing the criticism aimed at Guru.

The post shared by Tony featured a headline claiming that Guru Randhawa was being 'brutally trolled' online over Fine Shyt. The trolling appears to have centred on comparisons with Tony’s style of music, turning the criticism of Guru’s track into a conversation about the two singers’ musical identities.

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Previously, Randhawa faced criticism over his music video for Azul, with some viewers accusing the video of sexualising schoolgirls. Now, the singer has once again come under fire following the release of Fine Shyt, with several social media users expressing their discomfort and mocking the song online.

About Fine Shyt

Guru’s song opens with a disclaimer stating that all the people featured in the video are above 18 and that the content is a work of fiction. It also warns viewers not to recreate the steps at their workplace, joking that they could be banned by HR.

The music video then shifts to an office setting, where Guru plays a young professional in a senior position. As he goes about his workday, ensuring that his colleagues are doing their jobs, several female co-workers dance and sing around him.

As of now, Guru Randhawa has not publicly reacted to the criticism surrounding Fine Shyt. However, he appears to have limited comments on his Instagram posts related to the song amid the ongoing backlash and trolling.