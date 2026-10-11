Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani's 'Gratitude' Post Features Unseen Vacation Photos With Husband Sidharth Malhotra And Daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani Posts Family Vacation Photos After Second Pregnancy Announcement | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kiara Advani announced her second pregnancy with husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram on October 7, through a joint post featuring a pair of tiny baby socks and their 15-month-old daughter, Saraayah. Days after the announcement, Kiara shared unseen vacation photos with Sidharth and Saraayah, expressing gratitude and giving fans a glimpse into their family moments.

Kiara Advani Posts Family Vacation Photos

The photos featured Kiara soaking in a pool in a yellow swimsuit, sporting a makeup-free look. Another picture captured the footprints of Kiara, Sidharth and Saraayah imprinted on the sand at a beach. One of the frames offered a glimpse of little Saraayah’s feet covered in sand, while her face remained out of view. The final picture showed Kiara and Sidharth posing together in front of a mirror during their vacation.

Sharing the pictures on Sunday, October 11, Kiara captioned the post, "Gratitude," accompanied by a yellow heart emoji.

Check it out:

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy

"Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," Kiara and Sidharth wrote in the post.

The announcement featured a heartwarming photograph of Sidharth and their daughter, Saraayah, holding a fresh pair of knitted baby booties. The picture appeared to mirror the couple’s first pregnancy announcement, which also featured tiny baby footwear.

Kiara Advani Sparked Pregnancy Rumours At Ambani's Event

Kiara had earlier sparked pregnancy rumours during the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2026, where she arrived with Sidharth at the Ambani residence (Antilia) in Mumbai on September 14, 2026.

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2025. Their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, was born on July 15, 2025, in Mumbai.

The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by close family members and friends from the film industry.