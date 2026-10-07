'You Smiled With Tears In Your Eyes...': When Kiara Advani Revealed Toxic Co-Star Yash's Heartwarming Reaction To Her Pregnancy News- VIDEO

When Kiara Advani Revealed Yash's Reaction To Her Pregnancy | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kiara Advani announced her second pregnancy with husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday, October 7. Amid the announcement, an old video of Kiara recalling how her Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups co-star Yash reacted to her pregnancy news has resurfaced online.

When Kiara Advani Revealed Yash's Reaction To Her First Pregnancy

While addressing the audience at an event in Chennai, Kiara revealed that Yash as well as the film's director Geetu Mohandas were the first people outside her family whom she informed about her pregnancy. She went on to remember how warmly the duo responded to the news. She said they did not let concerns about the film’s production, logistics or schedule overshadow the personal milestone she was experiencing.

Check out the video:

'Smiled With Tears In Your Eyes': Kiara Advani

“In that moment, you didn’t think about how will we finish the film, the logistics, none of that. You both smiled with tears in your eyes, congratulated me and said, 'We’re going to have the time of our lives now, Kiara,'" she recalled.

Kiara Advani Says She Was 'Touched' By Yash, Geetu's Reaction

Kiara added that their reaction deeply touched her and showed her the kind of people they were beyond their professional roles. She remembered being encouraged to come to the sets, feel comfortable and eat whatever she wanted.

"I was so touched to just see someone who was so happy for me. I will never forget that,” Kiara said, adding that Yash and Geetu made her feel she could do anything during that phase.

"Thank you for being the human being that you are, " she said praising Yash.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy

The couple shared the happy news on Wednesday, October 7, in a joint Instagram post, expressing their joy and gratitude. "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," Kiara and Sidharth wrote in the post.

The announcement featured a heartwarming photograph of Sidharth and their daughter, Saraayah, holding a fresh pair of knitted baby booties. The picture appeared to mirror the couple’s first pregnancy announcement, which also featured tiny baby footwear

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2025. Their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, was born on July 15, 2025, in Mumbai.