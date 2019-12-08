Gossip: Emotional confessions & more

Konkona on song!

A nice thing about the kicking karaoke Monday night at Soul Fry is that celebrities walk in and feel so comfortable with the homely vibe that they even get up to sing. Last Monday saw acclaimed actor Konkona Sen Sharma who walked in with a few friends. They got into the mood of the moment and Konkona even took the second microphone while her friend sang. The crowd loved every moment of it. Konkona was so sweet that she obliged a few guests and even the Soul Fry staff for selfies and pics. Incidentally, Soul Fry also has karaoke on Thursday night and there’s live music every Sunday afternoon. It’s really live, not pen-drive music!