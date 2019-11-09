Gossip girls, sculpted splendour & more

Gossip girls and the swish set
The gossip girls gathered at the bar. Well, they were there at Luna Nudo high up St Regis, sipping their wines and cool cocktails and catching up in good cheer. Men had a tough time trying to edge in for a drink, but then nobody was complaining, for it was a damn good sight to see the lovely ladies.
It was delightful designer Pria Kataaria Puri’s party to launch her sizzling new collection called Pera Bella. Mahima Chaudhary, Rashmi Nigam, Sana Khan, Konkana Bakshi, Shama Sikandar, Pavan Anand and many more were there.
A Turkish dancer set the mood for the models to showcase prints inspired by the Istanbul Izzik tiles in shades of nude, merry gold yellow, pista green, lush green, sunset pink, red, pale sky blue, twilight cobalt blue and black. And the swish set enjoyed it all.
Sculpted splendour
The nice thing about acclaimed artist Arzan Khambatta is that he appreciates and supports other talented artists. The super sculptor was there at Jehangir art gallery to support another super sculptor, his friend Raj Shahani, who was previewing his solo exhibition Caesura/Continuum, Caesura/Continuum, presented by Gallery Art & Soul.
Guests gushed at the sheer splendour of the 25 near-life-size clay sculptures portraying ballet and contemporary dancers, all three-dimensional translations of his extensive oeuvre of photographs of the performers, bringing alive the power and beauty of the human form.
It was interesting to note that the Mumbai-born, New York-based artist, had swapped a successful career in business to follow his calling as an artist. Looks like he’s making more money now!
Gulps galore
When a bar is opening in Bangalore you celebrate in Mumbai! Well, that was the case at Aer Bar & Lounge that celebrated Copitas, the chic bar coming up at Four Seasons Bengaluru.
Abhishek Shevade and his team from that hotel were there with Harish Subramaniam of Four Seasons Mumbai. Sipped and savoured were G&T No. 1 (gin, thyme, star anise), Copa G&T No. 2 (gin, coconut water, pineapple syrup), Masala Dosa (tequila, rasam, chilly, Kerala podi, lime, simple syrup), Root Blush (vodka, raspberry, pomegranate, fresh beetroot, vanilla syrup, lemon juice), Namaskara (tender coconut, aged rum, papaya and pineapple juice, coconut puree, pinch of salt) served in a tall glass draped in a sari for that desi touch.
The walk of life
Makeup maestro to the stars Marvie Ann Beck is so sweet and simple. She was seen warmly greeting each and every guest who were there to join in her celebration of 25 years in the industry.
It was The Olive Canvas with Ranjit Rodricks and Marvie decided to skip the usual models and opt for people from different walks of life to walk for her ‘Beauty Within’ showcase at Olive Bar & Kitchen.
Her 11 muses: Avani Shah, Sweta Mohanty, Srishti Kumar, Lascelles Symons, Anisha Pahuja, Gentleman Gaga, Mesmer Augustin, Lavinia Hansraj, Savio John Pereira, Hemangi Mahableshwari and Adriane Bredemeyer (popularly known as Anna). And at Olive it was time to enjoy Fratelli wines, Finlandia vodka and El Jimador tequila complemented by tasty bites.
