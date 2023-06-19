 Good News Is Around The Corner: Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Konidela Arrive At The Hospital Ahead Of Their Child's Birth: WATCH VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGood News Is Around The Corner: Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Konidela Arrive At The Hospital Ahead Of Their Child's Birth: WATCH VIDEO

Good News Is Around The Corner: Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Konidela Arrive At The Hospital Ahead Of Their Child's Birth: WATCH VIDEO

The couple have been married for more than a decade and stuck to their choice of becoming parents when they wanted to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Telugu cinema's most loved couple Ram Charan and his beautiful wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are excited to welcome their first child any moment. The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on June 14 and clearly, they are looking forward to sharing their love with their child. The couple were spotted arriving at the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad on Monday evening. Accompanying them were their mothers Shobana Kamineni and Surekha Konidela, respectively.

Read Also
Inside Ram Charan's ₹38 crore luxurious Hyderabad home: From gym to special puja room
article-image

For those who do not know, Apollo Chain of Hospitals is owned by Upasana's gradfather Dr. Prathap Chandra Reddy. In her current role, Upasana is the hospital's Vice Chairperson and a philanthropist in her right.

Read Also
Ram Charan-Upasana Wedding Anniversary: Cutest Photos Of Tollywood's Power-Couple
article-image

RAM AND UPASANA MOVE BACK TO THE CHIRANJEEVI RESIDENCE

The couple also made the decision to move back to Megastar Chiranjeevi's residence as the family welcome's it newest member. In their opinion, the couple believe that the presence of the grandparents will help the child learn the necessary culture and values that have been instilled by the elders in their respective families.

Elaborating further, Upasana has said on record, "A lot of couples move out when they have kids, but we are doing just the opposite. We are living by ourselves now, but we are going to move back with Ram’s parents. We both were brought up in a setup where our grandparents played a huge role in our upbringing. We don’t want to deprive our child of that joy. So, we have taken a conscious call to move back with his parents and raise the child together. Also, we both are working professionals and having their support is extremely important."

Charan, meanwhile will be taking a break from his film projects to be by his wife's side. He was filming for S. Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani, but for the time being he will be on a break for three months.

Read Also
Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Treats Fans With A Video From Maternity Ward, Awaits Special...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Good News Is Around The Corner: Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Konidela Arrive At The Hospital Ahead Of...

Good News Is Around The Corner: Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Konidela Arrive At The Hospital Ahead Of...

BTS' V Shocks ARMY As He Reveals About 'Inappropriate' Videos Of J-Hope

BTS' V Shocks ARMY As He Reveals About 'Inappropriate' Videos Of J-Hope

SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story Releasing On Sept 2; WATCH Announcement Video

SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story Releasing On Sept 2; WATCH Announcement Video

SHOCKING! Shakti Actor Cezzane Khan Accused Of Domestic Violence & Extortion By A US-Based Woman

SHOCKING! Shakti Actor Cezzane Khan Accused Of Domestic Violence & Extortion By A US-Based Woman

Revisiting Ramayana: Cherish Glimpses Of These Famous Characters From Ramanand Sagar's EPIC TV...

Revisiting Ramayana: Cherish Glimpses Of These Famous Characters From Ramanand Sagar's EPIC TV...