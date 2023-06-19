Good News Is Around The Corner: Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Konidela Arrive At The Hospital Ahead Of Their Child's Birth: WATCH VIDEO

Telugu cinema's most loved couple Ram Charan and his beautiful wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are excited to welcome their first child any moment. The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on June 14 and clearly, they are looking forward to sharing their love with their child. The couple were spotted arriving at the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad on Monday evening. Accompanying them were their mothers Shobana Kamineni and Surekha Konidela, respectively.

For those who do not know, Apollo Chain of Hospitals is owned by Upasana's gradfather Dr. Prathap Chandra Reddy. In her current role, Upasana is the hospital's Vice Chairperson and a philanthropist in her right.

RAM AND UPASANA MOVE BACK TO THE CHIRANJEEVI RESIDENCE

The couple also made the decision to move back to Megastar Chiranjeevi's residence as the family welcome's it newest member. In their opinion, the couple believe that the presence of the grandparents will help the child learn the necessary culture and values that have been instilled by the elders in their respective families.

Elaborating further, Upasana has said on record, "A lot of couples move out when they have kids, but we are doing just the opposite. We are living by ourselves now, but we are going to move back with Ram’s parents. We both were brought up in a setup where our grandparents played a huge role in our upbringing. We don’t want to deprive our child of that joy. So, we have taken a conscious call to move back with his parents and raise the child together. Also, we both are working professionals and having their support is extremely important."

Charan, meanwhile will be taking a break from his film projects to be by his wife's side. He was filming for S. Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani, but for the time being he will be on a break for three months.