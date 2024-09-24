‘Going To Make Kalaakand’: Laapataa Ladies Fame Nitanshi Goel On Film’s Oscar Nominations

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies’ success streak is not limited to the box office numbers anymore. While the film has gone ahead to be globally recognised for its subtle yet strong story line and the amazing performances, the cast and crew of the film is all set to add one more feather to their hat as the film has been nominated for oscars this year.

Nitanshi Goel, who essayed the character of Phool in the film has now expressed her happiness on the same. The actress, taking to her Instagram handle shared pictures of her with Kiran Rao and has expressed her joy on the film’s Oscar nomination and has stated that she is all set to make ‘Kalaakand’ for everyone. The actress writes, “Phool english mein bataayein? feeling very happy & grateful that Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry for Oscars 2025!

Kalaakand banaane ja rahi hun aap sab ke liye

Aapki Phool”

For the uninformed, Nitanshi’s character Phool in the film loses her way back to her in-laws on the first day after marriage, post which, she works on a railway station and impresses everyone by making Kalaakand.” Laapataa Ladies also saw Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta as the leads. Ravi Kishan was seen essaying a pivotal role in the film too.