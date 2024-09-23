Laapata Ladies: 5 Inspirations Women Should Take From This Oscar Entry Movie

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 23, 2024

Laapata Ladies is a movie that gained popularity after its OTT release. So much so that it has now entered the race of Oscars. Yes, this movie is India's official entry at the Oscars 2025

Kiran Rao has highlighted multiple delicate social issues in this movie. This movie is inspiring and motivational for many rural women in India. Here are five lessons every woman should remember from this movie

It is essential to understand the importance of education. It not you educates you but makes you aware of your existence. When phool was lost, she did not even remember the name of her husband's village. She only knew how to blindly follow her husband

This movie also teaches you the importance appreciating solitary in life when when difficult times knock. Manju Maai teaches you to always find means for your own survival and not be dependent on anyone

Jaya teaches us the importance of grabbing every oppurtunity that comes your way. She also sets a good example of 'Uplifted women uplift other women'

Laapata Ladies also asks women to always prioritize their individuality and not loose themselves while taking care of their family. It is important to acknowledge your wants and needs

It also reminds women to never give up on their dreams. No matter how hard life knocks you down, you always have a chance to rebuild yourself

