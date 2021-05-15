Go black and white celeb style: Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Kanika Kapoor and other celebs give monochrome goals

Remember when we used to watch everything in black and white? Well, that era left us decades ago but looks like Bollywood is not done with its fascination for black and white. And, don’t mistake the lack of colour for blandness because the classic black and white combination is chic, striking and eye-catchy. Monochromes look effortlessly chic, and can be worn in gorgeous variations. For example, black and white can be experimented with stripes, blocks, prints, polka dots or even gentle gradation. Since these two perfectly complement each other, they make the perfect combination to wear and B-Town stars show us how to do it right.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh never leaves a chance to amaze us with his bold and groovy fashion statements. Whether it is a red carpet look, movie promotion, airport look or any other casual outing, his zany style is always on point and is never unpleasant to the eyes. Keeping up with the summer vibes and moving on to the prints, Ranveer sported a black shirt with white floral print and a black and white striped trousers, and silver metallic sneakers. He accessorised the look with a black watch, a silver chain and super cool triangular shades. To complete the look, he wore the season’s trendiest accessory — a beret.
Kanika Kapoor
Versatility is the name of the game for singer Kanika Kapoor, who not just captivates with her vocal abilities but also tweaks regular things for a surprisingly alluring result, when it comes to fashion. The popular Bollywood singer was snapped wearing a black and white jacket, paired with an all-black athleisure. Comfy, isn’t it?
Gauahar Khan
Popular for her excellent dance moves and charming looks, Gauahar Khan also has a fabulous sense of style. She knows how to rock even a simple white T-shirt with joggers with utmost grace. See how she is dressed here in cool and casual attire with a pair of sunglasses, looking perfect in every sense, giving some street style outfit goals.
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna has is popular for her various gym looks. The actor knows how to add twists to her gym outfits. From printed to plain ensembles, she rocks them all! Shorts paired with a simple black tee and a black and white jacket is all you need to rock your workout outfit. And finish the look with black sliders, just like Karishma does in this picture.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta has a captivating presence and can rock any look. Fans love the actress for her easy-going and down-to-earth personality. In this photo, the bubbly actress looks pretty in a beautiful black and white polka dot dress, matching boots and a mask. The cream-coloured handbag was a perfect balance to the monochrome look. Her cool attire is certainly impressive.