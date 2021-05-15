Go black and white celeb style: Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Kanika Kapoor and other celebs give monochrome goals

Remember when we used to watch everything in black and white? Well, that era left us decades ago but looks like Bollywood is not done with its fascination for black and white. And, don’t mistake the lack of colour for blandness because the classic black and white combination is chic, striking and eye-catchy. Monochromes look effortlessly chic, and can be worn in gorgeous variations. For example, black and white can be experimented with stripes, blocks, prints, polka dots or even gentle gradation. Since these two perfectly complement each other, they make the perfect combination to wear and B-Town stars show us how to do it right.

Ranveer Singh