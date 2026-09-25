‘Genuinely Got Goosebumps’: The Vvaan’s Tribute To Sharda Sinha’s Iconic Chhath Song Wins Fans’ Hearts |

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Sharda Sinha by featuring her iconic Chhath song, Pahile Pahil Hum Kaini. A scene depicting preparations for Bihar’s much-loved Chhath festival has struck an emotional chord with audiences online, with several viewers calling it “absolute goosebumps” and others saying they now want to watch the film specifically for the sequence.

One user shared a clip from the scene in which Shweta Tiwari is seen preparing thekua, while Anup Soni helps her with the festivities. Sharda Sinha’s iconic Chhath song plays in the background, adding to the emotional impact of the sequence. Sharing a video recorded inside a theatre, a user captioned the moment, “Unlimited Goosebumps.”

The film fever around #TheVvaan is growing stronger, with the emotional Chhathi Maiya scene winning audience hearts and capturing the power of faith and devotion. pic.twitter.com/ZCOEIgDgnK — Tansingh Lama (@rajlama10) September 25, 2026

Another user described the experience of hearing Sharda Sinha’s song on the big screen, writing, “That Chhath Puja song… OH MAN! I genuinely got goosebumps. There are moments when you don't even realise when your eyes become wet. You just sit there, listen to the words and suddenly you are transported back to those familiar Chhath mornings, those ghats, those prayers and those memories.”

That Chhath Puja song… OH MAN! 🥹❤️

I genuinely got goosebumps. There are moments when you don't even realise when your eyes become wet. You just sit there, listen to the words and suddenly you are transported back to those familiar Chhath mornings, those ghats, those prayers… pic.twitter.com/LNqydzPvXi — Mafiya Singh 😎🔥 (@Mafiya_Singh11) September 25, 2026

The Vvaan movie 🌟🌟🌟

Chhath Maiya wali plot ache se dekhya gya h baki movie one time watch bahut h

#thevvaan pic.twitter.com/XN7dWyIll3 — Satya Singh (@UnoffSource) September 25, 2026

Reacting to the film, another user wrote, “Chhath Maiya wali plot ache se dekhya gya h baki movie one time watch bahut h.” Another praised the festival’s significance, writing, “Festival so goated that bollywood had to make a whole movie about it.”

Festival so goated that bollywood had to make a whole movie about it❤️🥹#TheVvaan pic.twitter.com/oUg4b9PyWj — Akritiii (@im_akritii) September 25, 2026

Jai Chhathi Maiya ke jaikare ke saath jo energy theatre mein aayi na woh screen se bahar tak feel ho rahi thi #THEVVAANhttps://t.co/OgtuHPqSzY pic.twitter.com/eWKBWsikzA — Shivam Barman (@ShivamBarman_) September 25, 2026

Meanwhile, a user who had not yet watched the film said they were eager to see it after learning that Sharda Sinha’s legendary Chhath song had been featured. “They have used Sharda Sinha ji legendary Chhath Puja song. Need to watch this on big screen,” the user wrote.

Theatre mein jab sabne Jai Chhathi Maiya bola na, goosebumps aa gaye, aisa laga jaise poora Bihar ek saath khada hai #THEVVAANhttps://t.co/OMqrSNcmyy pic.twitter.com/1LrVdT9ZpV — Shurbhi (@Shur_bhi) September 25, 2026

They have used sharda sinha ji legendary Chhath Puja song ❤️



Need to watch this on big screen https://t.co/lI3O2NBGSY — Harsh (@taken_bywine) September 25, 2026

The Vvaan Cast & Crew

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a fantasy-thriller rooted in Indian folklore and Chhath traditions. The film follows Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), a rational city man who returns to his ancestral village with his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) and gets drawn into a mysterious forest that the villagers consider sacred. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, under Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF and 11:11 Productions.