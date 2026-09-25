The Vvaan X Review: 'Serial Chal Raha Hai', 'Worth A Watch'; Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The Vvaan X Review | Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan was supposed to release on August 28, 2026. But the film was postponed, and it finally hit the big screens today (September 25, 2026). The trailer and songs of The Vvaan had grabbed everyone's attention, and the pre-release buzz was decent. Now, many people have watched the movie on the first day, first show, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, The Vvaan has received mixed reviews from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "#TheVvaanReview A visually ambitious folklore thriller! 🌲✨ Sidharth Malhotra shines as a skeptic caught in a supernatural forest conflict. Great visuals & regional roots, though the 2nd half gets a bit formulaic. Worth a watch for the unique concept! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#TheVvaanReview VERY VERY BAD 😡 #TheVvaan is a horribly executed TV serial. Acting, screenplay, music, cinematography, dir… everything ranges from BAD to WORSE. Manish Paul is ok. Sunil Grover doesn’t fit the villainous role, #SidharthMalhotra’s performance is painfully bad (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#THEVVAAN REVIEW 🎬 South Bombay ke #SidharthMalhotra aur #TamannaahBhatia ko Bihar ke Chhath festival-based film mein kaise cast kar liya? 😂 Dono khud confused lag rahe hain, “humein kyun liya hai?” Pehli baar theatre mein baith ke serial dekhne jaisa feel hua. Bas lag raha tha 10 minute baad ad aayega aur main channel change kar dunga (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The Vvaan Review

The Vvaan has received mixed reviews from critics as well. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time-watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"

The Vvaan Box Office Collection

The Vvaan is expected to take a decent start at the box office. But it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get during the weekend.