The Vvaan Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Sells More Than 85K Tickets For Its First Day

The Vvaan Advance Booking Report | YouTube

This week, a few Hindi films are releasing, but the one that has grabbed everyone's attention is The Vvaan. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, will hit the big screens on September 25, 2026. The trailer of The Vvaan received mixed reviews, but songs Chhathi Maiya and Thummak Thummak received mostly positive responses from the audience. The advance booking of the movie was opened on Wednesday, and the pre-sales are average for now.

According to Sacnilk, The Vvaan has sold more than 85K tickets for its first day till now. The film has collected Rs. 2.09 crore gross with block seats, and without block seats, the collection is Rs. 1.25 crore gross. For now, we can expect the movie to take an opening of Rs. 5-6 crore. But if the footfalls are better on Friday, the collection can be more as well.

Meanwhile, during the advance booking for five days (Friday-Tuesday), The Vvaan has grossed Rs. 5.83 crore with block seats, and without block seats, it has earned Rs. 3.26 crore gross.

Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Movies Box Office Collection

Sidharth's last release, Param Sundari, had taken an opening of Rs. 7.25 crore net at the box office in India. Meanwhile, Tamannaah's last Hindi film as a lead was the 2019 release Khamoshi, which had taken an opening of Rs. 11 lakh, according to Bollywood Hungama.

So, let's wait and watch what will be the first-day collection of The Vvaan.

The Vvaan Release Date

The Vvaan was earlier slated to hit the big screens on August 28, 2026. The film was going to clash at the box office with Yash and Kiara Advani-starrer Toxic (August 26) during the same weekend. But later, it was postponed.

The Sidharth-Tamannaah starrer will now clash at the box office with Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: Shri Ram Ki and Love Lottery.