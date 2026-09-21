'Certified Banger', 'Festive Vibes': Thummak Thummak From Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer The Vvaan Leaves Netizens Impressed - Watch

Thummak Thummak From The Vvaan Leaves Netizens Impressed - Watch | YouTube

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is all set to hit the big screens on September 25, 2026, and the makers on Monday launched a new track of the film titled Thummak Thummak. It is a dance number composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dev Negi and Akasa Singh. The song is a desi peppy track that will grab your attention, and Bosco Leslie Martis has given a hook step that will surely become a trend on Instagram.

While, of course, we expected Tamannaah to impress us with her thumkas, Sidharth has improved a lot when it comes to dancing, and his moves steal the show. Watch the track below...

Netizens Review Thummak Thummak

The song has impressed the netizens. A netizen tweeted, "TAMANNAH HAS TAKEN OVER THE FEED! 🔥 The #ThummakThummak fever is everywhere as @tamannaahspeaks brings unstoppable rhythm, energy & celebration! ⚡️✨ The song is officially making waves! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Damn this is a certified banger stuff 🔥👀 @SidMalhotra ji you ATE with those smooth dance moves (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "One look at #ThummakThummak and the festive vibes kick in instantly. The latest song frm #TheVvaan is colourful and energetic track. #BoscoMartis and #TanishkBagchi have done a great job. #TamannaahBhatia & #SidharthMalhotra chemistry looks beautiful and adds much charm to the song. The song also gives the movie a different visual texture, showing that it has more colours beyond its supernatural folklore setting. Releasing on 25th September (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The Vvaan Release Date

The Vvaan was earlier slated to hit the big screens on August 28, 2026. However, the film was postponed, and it avoided the clash with Yash and Kiara Advani starrer Toxic, which was released on August 26, 2026.

The Vvaan Trailer

The trailer of The Vvaan was released a few days ago, and it has received a mixed response from netizens. However, a Chhath Puja song from the film has grabbed everyone's attention.