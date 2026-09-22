No Cuts For Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer The Vvaan; Movie Gets U/A 16+ Certificate From CBFC: Report

The Vvaan Passed With Zero Cuts | YouTube

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan is all set to release on September 25, 2026. The film's trailer received a mixed response from the audience, but the songs Chhathi Maiya and Thummak Thummak have grabbed everyone's attention. When it comes to certification, the Central Board of Film Certification in the past few weeks has asked for multiple cuts and modifications in movies. However, reportedly, The Vvaan has been passed with zero cuts and no modifications.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film was given a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC on Tuesday without any cuts or modifications. An industry insider told the portal, “This is not entirely unexpected. The makers seem to have told the story they wanted to while keeping the violence and romance in check. Even the dialogues must have been written appropriately. In such a scenario, there was probably little reason for the CBFC to ask for any cuts or modifications.”

The Vvaan Runtime

According to the portal, the runtime of the film is 136.25 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 16 minutes and 25 seconds long. The runtime of the film's first half is 1 hour and 4 minutes, and the second half is 1 hour and 12 minutes long.

The Vvaan Cast

Apart from Sidharth and Tamannaah, The Vvaan also stars Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul. The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who is known for helming the popular OTT series Panchayat.

The Vvaan Release Date

The Vvaan was earlier slated to release on August 28, 2026. It was going to clash at the box office with Yash and Kiara Advani starrer Toxic. However, the film was pushed by a month, and the clash with Toxic was averted.

When it comes to Bollywood, there's no big film clashing at the box office with The Vvaan, but the film will have to compete with Avengers: Endgame, which is re-releasing this Friday.