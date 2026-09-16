'I Was Welling Up': Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Why She Got Emotional While Shooting Vvaan Song Chhathi Maiya - VIDEO

Tamannaah Says Chhathi Maiya Song Left Her Emotional | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia got emotional while shooting for the Chhathi Maiya song from her upcoming film Vvaan . During the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday, she recalled filming the sequence and admitted that she was “welling up” while performing the shot.

Speaking about the experience, Tamannaah said the sequence gave her a deeper understanding of the Chhath festival and its significance. Having grown up in Mumbai, the actress said she had seen large crowds at Juhu Beach but was not very familiar with the traditions associated with the festival.

"This film is very special for all of us. When I grew up in Mumbai, I always saw a huge crowd at Juhu beach. So even I did not know much about this festival. But when I shot this sequence, I realised that it is a very difficult fast. People stay without water for 36 hours and pray to Chhati Maiya. In today's generation, we hear a lot about gratitude and manifestation. But I think this is a very beautiful part of Bihari culture," she said.

Tamannaah On ‘Welling Up’ During The Shoot

"Everyone pays their respects to the rising sun. Here, they give the same respect to the setting sun. And when I was giving that shot, I can't tell you, I was welling up. As artists, we feel that we are doing something. But I am sure that there is something beyond us that makes us feel things, makes us move things. And I think this has always been the intention of films...to make you feel something," the actress added.

Tamannaah Calls Chhathi Maiya Song ‘Super Special’

Talking about the song, Tamannaah said she was grateful to be part of an important episode in the film. She also reflected on how the song could remain associated with celebrations even years after the film's release.

The actress stated, "Through this song, I got a chance to be a part of a very important episode in the film. So I am extremely grateful. Because I know that after many years, if I see someone celebrating, that song would be playing in the background. I know that I am going to hear it in my life. So this makes it super special for me as an actor."

The Chhathi Maiya song brings the traditions surrounding Chhath into the film's folklore-driven setting, with Tamannaah at the centre of the sequence. The song forms part of the film's larger blend of folklore, fantasy and romance.

About Vvaan

Vvaan brings together TVF's Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and producer Ektaa R Kapoor. Arunabh Kumar has written the film, while Deepak Mishra has directed it.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

Manu Anand serves as the director of photography and visual director.